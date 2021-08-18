85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two more governor's office employees test positive for COVID, 9th in recent weeks

1 hour 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, August 18 2021 Aug 18, 2021 August 18, 2021 4:58 PM August 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two more members of Governor John Bel Edwards' staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's office announced Aug. 18. 

The two employees were working off-site, and no other staffers were exposed as a result, according to the governor. The employees are currently isolating at home. 

Nine cases have been reported among the governor's staff since July 30, when Edwards reported that two vaccinated workers tested positive.

Trending News

Wednesday's announcement did not say whether the latest staffer infected was vaccinated for the virus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days