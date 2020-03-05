66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in east Texas

1 hour 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 March 05, 2020 5:08 PM March 05, 2020 in News
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, TX - Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed outside Houston in Harris County, Texas.

KTRK reported that health officials confirmed the cases Thursday in an unincorporated area in the northwest part of the county. The cases, both believed to be travel-related, involved a man and woman.

No one else in that community has been affected at this time. The city of Houston also maintains that is has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days