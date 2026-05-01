Boosie responds after Lafayette principal placed on leave following rapper's visit to the school

LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette high school principal has been placed on leave after the rapper Boosie visited the school earlier in the week, The Acadiana Advocate reports.

Northside High School Principal James Rollins was placed on administrative leave after Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, visited the school on Wednesday afternoon with State Rep. Tehmi Chassion. This happened without district approval and violated Lafayette Parish School System policy, the paper reported.

Boosie also met with other local officials during his visit to the city, promoting a music event at the Cajundome.

The school system has not confirmed a connection between the rapper’s appearance and Rollins’ leave.

Boosie took to social media on Friday afternoon to ask the Lafayette Parish School Board to reinstate Rollins.

"We would like to respectfully ask the Lafayette Parish School Board to reconsider the principal's position," the rapper wrote. "From what we experienced, he did an outstanding job with security and made sure everything was handled the right way. More importantly, he came across as someone who genuinely cares about his students and made sure they had the opportunity to benefit from what we brought."

WBRZ has covered the rapper's frequent legal troubles, including a January sentencing for gun charges. Boosie also came under fire from the Louisiana Department of Justice for false advertising related to a memorial scholarship fund for Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student who died in a hazing ritual.