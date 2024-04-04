Two men, two teens arrested for crashing stolen car into LaPlace house

LAPLACE — Two men and two teenage boys were arrested in LaPlace after crashing a stolen SUV into a house while fleeing deputies.

Oscar Smith and Avante Ursin, both 18, along with a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, reportedly stole the silver Chevrolet SUV on Wednesday. By about 11 a.m. deputies responded to a report of the stolen vehicle on Cambridge Drive.

The deputies attempted to make a traffic stop of the car, but the driver refused to stop. The 15-year-old, who was reportedly driving, proceeded to speed through stop signs before Smith and the 13-year-old jumped out of the car near Yorktowne Drive. They attempted to flee the area but were apprehended shortly after, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The 15-year-old driver eventually lost control and crashed the SUV into a house on Virginian Colony Avenue. The two children inside the house were uninjured. The 15-year-old and Ursin were uninjured and taken into custody.

The 15-year-old was booked for speeding, driving without a license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer by flight and 21 counts of stop signs and yield signs violation. He is being held on a $7,750 bond.

Ursin, Smith and the 13-year-old were booked for resisting an officer by flight and illegal possession of stolen things. Ursin and Smith are being on $11,500 bonds, while the 13-year-old was released to his mother.