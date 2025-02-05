Two men arrested for selling stolen goods from athletes; operation has ties to Joe Burrow home burglary

NEW YORK — Two men accused of trafficking stolen luxury items from professional athletes including former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow were arrested Tuesday, federal authorities said.

Suspects Dimitriy Nezhinsky and Juan Villar are accused of committing multiple burglaries in athletes' homes and working with South American gangs to resell stolen goods in a Manhattan pawn shop. Items include watches, jewelry and other valuables.

Burrow's home was burglarized in December 2024. Four Chilean men were arrested in Ohio last month in connection to the break-in after law enforcement found them with an LSU shirt and Cincinnati Bengals hat. The men were later indicted for multiple burglaries at other multimillion-dollar homes.

Other victims of home burglaries include Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, along with Los Angeles Lakers — then-Dallas Mavericks — player Luka Doncic, Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves player Mike Conley Jr.

After raiding the suspects' pawn shop, law enforcement seized marijuana, dozens of jewelry, high-end watches and large amounts of cash. Law enforcement also found sports memorabilia, burglary tools and designer handbags in the suspects' New Jersey storage units.

The suspects are scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday. They could receive up to 10 years in prison if convicted.