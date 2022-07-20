Two men arrested in East Baton Rouge child porn investigation

Peyton Lambertson (left) and Patrick Kimery (right)

ZACHARY - Two men in the capital area were booked on a slew of charges for possessing child pornography and soliciting minors online.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Peyton Lambertson, 26, and Patrick Kimery, 37, were both arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

Arrest documents said Lambertson was booked after his social media account was apparently used to access images of child porn. He was booked on over 200 combined counts of child pornography and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Investigators said Kimery was in possession of at least six images depicting children as young as 2 years old.

Both were booked Tuesday into the East Baton Rouge jail.