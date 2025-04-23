Two men accused of shipping fentanyl disguised as protein powder from California to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two men are accused of shipping Fentanyl from California into Baton Rouge, recently filed court documents show.

An affidavit from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says that Decorey London and Kenterrius Kelly paid $300 for a seven-pound package to be shipped through the UPS from a town in California that is seventeen miles from the Mexican border to an address on Royalwood Drive in Baton Rouge.

Officials said the package, which was addressed to James Johnson, stopped at a processing facility in Kentucky and examined due to its origin being near a California border town. Officials said a narcotics dog alerted to the presence of drugs and law enforcement opened the package, finding two protein powder containers full of fentanyl.

Law enforcement said they took the drugs out, put two identical protein powder containers in the box and then had an undercover agent pose as a UPS delivery driver and hand the package to Kelly, who walked into a home with London.

The pair were arrested and booked with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.