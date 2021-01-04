37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Louisiana cities announce temporary closures of OMV locations

1 hour 45 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 4:17 AM January 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Two cities in Louisiana have announced the temporary closures of their Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) locations as of Monday, Jan. 4.

According to the state's OMV Facebook Page, beginning Monday, the Lafayette and Bunkie OMV locations will be closed until further notice.

Area customers with OMV needs are encouraged to visit EXPRESSLANE.org for online services as well as a complete list of open offices.

No further details regarding the closures have been provided at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days