Three injured after crash on I-110 South at Chippewa Street

1 hour 12 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, October 18 2025 Oct 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 8:32 PM October 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes are blocked on I-110 South at Chippewa Street due to a crash, according to traffic officials.

Congestion is approaching Airline Highway. Three people were injured and in stable condition, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

No other information is immediately available.

