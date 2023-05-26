66°
Two juveniles shot on South 18th Street Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were shot at the edge of the Garden District on Wednesday night.
According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Oleander and South 18th Streets. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one victim was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the midsection.
Both were taken to a hospital.
There is no known suspect or motive at this time.
