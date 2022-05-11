90°
Two juveniles overdosed at middle school; one hospitalized
BATON ROUGE - Police were dispatched to a local charter school after two students allegedly overdosed.
According to EMS, one of the two Glen Oaks Middle School students was taken to the hospital in "very stable" condition, and the other was not hospitalized.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not release any further information, including what they overdosed on.
