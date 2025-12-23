78°
Two juveniles hurt in Baton Rouge ATV crash Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were hurt in an ATV wreck along Douglas Avenue on Tuesday.
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Douglas and Amarillo Street.
The juveniles were taken to a hospital. No information about their injuries was released.
