Two injured, three displaced in West Pecue area house fire

BATON ROUGE - Two women were treated for injuries after a fire broke out in their West Pecue area home.

It was Thursday night when St. George firefighters rushed to 8207 George Cain Road, where they found the back of the home, part of its roof, and carport engulfed in flames.

When first responders arrived, one of the home's three occupants, a woman, was already outside.

The second and third occupants, a man and a woman, were attempting to escape the burning home.

Firefighters say the woman was disoriented as she tried to find the exit.

She was rescued by St. George firefighters, and the three occupants were assisted in getting out of home and away from the blaze.

The two women were assisted by St. George paramedics and rushed to the Baton General Medical Center on Bluebonnet.

Meanwhile, the fire was under control by 8:22 p.m., and the home was left with severe damage.

Officials say the rear portion of the house was gutted by fire and suffered a partial roof collapse. Fire also caused damage where it advanced through the attic toward the front of the home.

Utilities to the house were disconnected due to the severity of the fire and the occupants are temporarily displaced. They're reportedly being assisted by the Red Cross.

St. George fire investigators were called out, and their investigation is expected to continue Friday.