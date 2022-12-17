Two injured, including 1 child, in massive apartment fire on Wentling Ave overnight

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials worked to put out a massive fire early Saturday morning that left two people hurt including one child.

According to officials, crews responded to the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue shortly after 1:30 A.M.

One adult and one child, both males, were hurt as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.