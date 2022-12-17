45°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured, including 1 child, in massive apartment fire on Wentling Ave overnight
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials worked to put out a massive fire early Saturday morning that left two people hurt including one child.
According to officials, crews responded to the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue shortly after 1:30 A.M.
One adult and one child, both males, were hurt as a result of the fire.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generous donations pouring in ahead of Sylvia's Toys for Christmas distribution day
-
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
-
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish
-
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
-
Tornado victims starting over a week before Christmas; volunteers lending a helping...