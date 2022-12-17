45°
Two injured, including 1 child, in massive apartment fire on Wentling Ave overnight

1 hour 15 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, December 17 2022 Dec 17, 2022 December 17, 2022 8:11 AM December 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials worked to put out a massive fire early Saturday morning that left two people hurt including one child.

According to officials, crews responded to the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue shortly after 1:30 A.M.

One adult and one child, both males, were hurt as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

