Two injured in shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street

38 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 August 01, 2024 8:48 PM August 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Government Street and South 15th Street Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD officials said two victims went to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Their condition is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

