Two in custody after month-long, multi-parish drug bust
BATON ROUGE - A month-long investigation conducted by officials in multiple parishes has put two area men behind bars.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and the DEA led the joint operation to break up a drug distribution network—resulting in the arrest of 30-year old Arsenio Ennis and 26-year-old Dwayne Grace, both of Baton Rouge.
Authorities say search warrants were executed at four different locations throughout Baton Rouge and Denham Springs. The items seized included various amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine, jewelry, firearms, and over $10,000 in cash.
Ennis and Grace were taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked accordingly.
