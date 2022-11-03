66°
Two hurt in crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night; one airlifted to hospital in critical condition

1 hour 38 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 November 03, 2022 8:31 PM November 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Two people are injured, with one in critical condition, after a crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night.

Authorities said the crash happened on Old Jefferson near Azalea Lakes Avenue.

The St. George Fire Department said two people were extricated from vehicles following the crash. One person was reportedly taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the other was airlifted in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

