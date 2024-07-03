Two Hammond men sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2022 'crime spree'

LAKE CHARLES - Three men including two Hammond natives were sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison for their involvement in a two-week long crime spree that spanned three states.

The United States Department of Justice announced that the three men—Evan Ard, 22, of Hammond; Jaylon Brumfield, 25, of Lake Charles; and Taurus Finley, 22, of Hammond—were sentenced in federal court.

Ard faces just over 10 years of prison, Brumfield 10, and Finley nearly 11.

The DoJ said the three men were involved in a string of robberies that spanned across south Louisiana and into parts of Texas and Mississippi over a two-week period in April of 2022. Each defendant admitted to using firearms in the robberies, as well as to stealing multiple vehicles, firearms, and property from convenience stores.

“For twelve days, this trio terrorized victims at multiple gas stations and convenience stores,” said Lyonel Myrthil, Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans. “The FBI appreciates its local and state partners for helping to shorten their crime spree. The FBI is committed to working hard with communities across Louisiana to change this culture of violence.”

Each of the three will serve five years of supervised release after the end of their sentences.