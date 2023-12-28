49°
Two former Saints named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Two former New Orleans Saints finished as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024 Wednesday.

Jahri Evans, a guard and fourth-round pick for the Saints in 2006, was a four-time First Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and is a New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer. Evans played nine years for the Saints, including their 2009 season Super Bowl victory.

Eric Allen played two seasons with the Saints from 1995 to 1997; he was a one-time First Team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler, with one of those Pro Bowl seasons happening with the Saints.

Here are all 15 finalists -- only five will be selected into the Hall of Fame:

Antonio Gates

Julius Peppers

Devin Hester

Torry Holt

Reggie Wayne

Andre Johnson

Jared Allen

Patrick Willis

Fred Taylor

Dwight Freeney

Darren Woodson

Rodney Harrison

Jahri Evans

Eric Allen

Willie Anderson

