Two former Saints named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
NEW ORLEANS - Two former New Orleans Saints finished as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024 Wednesday.
Jahri Evans, a guard and fourth-round pick for the Saints in 2006, was a four-time First Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and is a New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer. Evans played nine years for the Saints, including their 2009 season Super Bowl victory.
Eric Allen played two seasons with the Saints from 1995 to 1997; he was a one-time First Team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler, with one of those Pro Bowl seasons happening with the Saints.
Here are all 15 finalists -- only five will be selected into the Hall of Fame:
Antonio Gates
Julius Peppers
Devin Hester
Torry Holt
Reggie Wayne
Andre Johnson
Jared Allen
Patrick Willis
Fred Taylor
Dwight Freeney
Darren Woodson
Rodney Harrison
Jahri Evans
Eric Allen
Willie Anderson
