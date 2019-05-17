Two facing murder charge after body dumped in St. Mary Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are looking for one of two suspects after a body was discovered in St. Mary Parish earlier this week.

The homicide investigation began in Terrebonne Parish. Authorities began investigating after 53-year-old Kirby Courteaux Jr. was reported missing. He was last seen on May 11.

On Tuesday, authorities located his missing vehicle driving on Island Road in Montegut. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Terance Dupre. Deputies attempted to pull him over, but Dupre fled at a high rate of speed and eventually abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area along LA 665. He was later taken into custody.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Courteaux was likely killed near a boat launch in Lafourche Parish. At the scene, authorities found bullet casing and other evidence.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Davonte Mathews, was also identified as a suspect. Wednesday evening, authorities in St. Mary Parish located Courteaux's body in Morgan City. An autopsy revealed that Courteaux suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Dupre and Mathews are both facing a charge of second-degree murder. Anyone with information on Mathews' whereabouts can contact law enforcement.