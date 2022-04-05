Two elderly victims die after being pulled from burning house in Amite

AMITE - Nearly a week after a house fire in Amite, two elderly victims who were trapped in the home and rescued by firefighters have died in a hospital.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, an Amite home with four residents caught fire Sunday, March 27.

A 10-year-old boy and a 59-year-old woman made it out of the home safely and were waiting outside of the home when firefighters arrived. The pair told first responders two people in their 80s were trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the victims through a bedroom window, but the first died in the hospital Friday, April 1, and the second died the following Monday.

Fire officials said the fire started due to an electrical malfunction in a light fixture.