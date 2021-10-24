78°
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND - A woman died after her husband shot her and then killed himself Friday.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found a woman, 34-year-old Heidi Davis, lying outside her home with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the residence on E. Coles Creek Loop.
Davis was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Deputies said that the victim's husband, 38-year-old Anthony Davis, had barricaded himself inside the home. After trying to get Davis to open the door, law enforcement entered the residence and said they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No more details were immediately available.
