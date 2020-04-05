80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two dead after fatal crash on LA 442 in Tickfaw

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW - State Police responded to a fatal single vehicle crash on LA 442 near the Livingston Parish Line in Tangipahoa Parish, early Saturday.

The crash claimed the life of the driver and passenger. Both victims have not yet been identified.

According to the initial investigation, troopers were led to believe the crash occurred as a Dodge Dakota was traveling eastbound however, for reasons still unknown, the car traveled off the road way and struck a tree.

After impact, the car burst into flames. Tickfaw Fire Department eventually got the fire under control. 

The use of seat belts remains under investigation. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected.

