Two children hit by car in University Club subdivision taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - Two children who were hit by a car Monday afternoon in the University Club neighborhood were taken to a hospital.
First responders said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. along Memorial Tower Drive. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Deputies said the victims ran out in the street in front of a car.
Both of the children were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and another in stable condition.
No more information about the incident was released.
