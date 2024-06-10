81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two children hit by car in University Club subdivision taken to hospital

51 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 June 10, 2024 7:34 PM June 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two children who were hit by a car Monday afternoon in the University Club neighborhood were taken to a hospital. 

First responders said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. along Memorial Tower Drive. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Deputies said the victims ran out in the street in front of a car.

Both of the children were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and another in stable condition. 

Trending News

No more information about the incident was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days