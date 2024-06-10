Two children hit by car in University Club subdivision taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Two children who were hit by a car Monday afternoon in the University Club neighborhood were taken to a hospital.

First responders said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. along Memorial Tower Drive. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Deputies said the victims ran out in the street in front of a car.

Both of the children were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and another in stable condition.

No more information about the incident was released.