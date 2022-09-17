90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two chemical barges collided in Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Plaquemine on Friday night

2 hours 47 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, September 17 2022 Sep 17, 2022 September 17, 2022 11:40 AM September 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PLAQUEMINE - Two chemical barges reportedly collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday night.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Saturday morning that the two vessels collided in the water by mile marker 43.5, near Jack Miller's Landing, the night before.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WBRZ one barge was towed out of the waterway, and the other was pushed onto shore to prevent it from taking on water and sinking.

The barges, with one carrying a heavy oil, didn't leak anything into the water, according to the sheriff's office.

Trending News

The collision remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days