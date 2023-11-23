51°
Two burned bodies found after fire in Algiers

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 July 30, 2018 7:44 AM July 30, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department says two burned bodies found overnight show evidence of foul play. 

According to WWL-TV, fire crews were called to a brush fire in Algiers around 11:35 p.m. Sunday night. When the fire was finally put out, charred remains were found. 

Both bodies were burned beyond recognition. The deaths will be treated as homicides. 

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims' names at a later time.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating. 

