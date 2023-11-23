51°
Latest Weather Blog
Two burned bodies found after fire in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department says two burned bodies found overnight show evidence of foul play.
According to WWL-TV, fire crews were called to a brush fire in Algiers around 11:35 p.m. Sunday night. When the fire was finally put out, charred remains were found.
Both bodies were burned beyond recognition. The deaths will be treated as homicides.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victims' names at a later time.
Trending News
The State Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest
-
Council removes, replaces entire West Ascension Hospital Board