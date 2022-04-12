Two arrested after Southern student allegedly taken from campus, raped in St. Gabriel

Photo: Kirkland Williams (left), Justin Young (right)

ST. GABRIEL - A Southern University student was allegedly taken from campus against her will to St. Gabriel, where she was raped Sunday.

According to St. Gabriel Police Department, the student showed up at Our Lady of the Lake Sunday and told the medical staff that she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators arrested Justin Young, who is charged with first-degree rape and false imprisonment. Officers also arrested Kirkland Williams, who is charged with principal to first-degree rape and principal to false imprisonment.

Police did not describe the attack as random. Officers said the victim was acquainted with Young, but they were not friends, and did not know Williams before the rape.

The pair were arrested Monday and are being held without bond. Young is currently on probation for an unrelated charge.

Southern University declined to comment.

No more information was immediately available.