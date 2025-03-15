70°
Two arrested after Saturday morning shooting on Lobdell Highway; 2 injured

Saturday, March 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Kendal Dykes, Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Two people were arrested after two people were injured in an early morning shooting on Lobdell Highway, according to West Baton Rouge officials.

Deputies in West Baton Rouge received the call around 7:00 a.m. and responded to the 2000 block of Lobdell Highway in Port Allen, where two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tony Nguyen, 26, of Baton Rouge and Courtney Rice, 20, of Port Allen were in a physical altercation with the two victims prior to Nguyen shooting them, deputies said. Rice concealed the firearm before deputies arrived.

Nguyen was booked for attempted second-degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice. Rice was booked for obstruction of justice.

