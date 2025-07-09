Two arrested after allegedly firing assault rifles into air while driving through Watson neighborhood

WATSON — Two men in Watson were arrested after allegedly firing fully automatic weapons from a sports car over the Fourth of July weekend.

Christian Dyson, 24, and Alonzo Clark, 31, were arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon Tuesday.

According to Livingston Parish deputies, the two men fired the AR-style rifle and Draco-style AK rifle from a Dodge Hellcat while driving through the Oak Hills Subdivision.

The vehicle was later found along Oakwilde Drive, where deputies seized the rifles, three pistols and three grams of suspected marijuana.

The pair was later arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.