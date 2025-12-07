65°
Two animals die in mobile home fire on Erwin Drive
ERWINVILLE - The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Sunday that left two animals dead.
According to the department, the fire occurred on Erwin Drive when a mobile home went up in flames around 2:45 a.m.
Authorities were notified about the fire after a neighbor noticed flames coming from the home.
Firefighters arrived seven minutes later to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames.
The department said that while the residents of the mobile home were not present at the time of the fire, two animals within the residence died.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials believe it was due to an electrical issue.
The mobile home was deemed a total loss.
