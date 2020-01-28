Twin brothers make history as 19th JDC judges

Judges Don Johnson, left, and Ron Johnson, right, of the 19th judicial district Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - When Ron Johnson was elected to the 19th judicial district court in November joining his brother, Don Johnson, who had sat on the bench since 1999, the twins from Baton Rouge made history.

Today they are the only brothers to simultaneously serve on the 19th JDC.

The Advocate reports that according to the law library of Louisiana, the Johnson brothers are the only twin brothers to serve on Louisiana district courts, and the second set of twins to serve on a state district court, anywhere in the country.

The Johnson's credit the late Judge Ralph Tyson, retired judges Freddie Pitcher Jr. and Curtis Calloway, as opening doors for other persons of color to compete in elections.

Tyson was the first African-American to serve on the federal bench in Baton Rouge.

Calloway served on Baton Rouge city court and the 19th JDC.