Turkey dinner prices down from last year, still up from 2019

BATON ROUGE - Inflation continues to wreak havoc on consumer's wallets, but there is a tiny bit of relief around the holidays this year.

The average price of a turkey dinner for 10 will cost about $5 less than it did in 2022, but overall prices are still about 25 percent higher than they were in 2019.

"We're paying the second lowest amount that anywhere else in the country. The midwest is the only place that has seen a bigger drop in the cost of Thanksgiving dinner than us here in the south," Avery Davidson with Louisiana Farm Bureau said.

Davidson says being in the south—particularly Louisiana—has certain advantages.

"Here in Louisiana we're really lucky in that some of the main ingredients that we use for Thanksgiving—our sweet potatoes, our pecans—they're grown locally so a lot of times you can find really good prices on those items."

When talkin' turkey, the price has dropped about six percent, but shoppers will be paying around $30 for a 16-pound bird.

"That's where we are at the mercy of the rest of the country. A lot of grocery stores will go ahead and take a loss on that turkey so they'll price it down a little bit maybe below their cost to get you in for all the other things."

Overall, you can expect to spend around $59 to feed your family next week.