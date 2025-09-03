Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report: How chronic pain can originate in the mind
BATON ROUGE - When your back constantly hurts, you may think you know where the pain is originating, but you may also be wrong.
According to neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, while he is not diminishing pain, he says humans can do almost anything within reason to the body and not have pain. If their brain decides it's not there on the other hand, he says the brain can also create pain where it shouldn't exist.
"People who don't have limbs anymore, phantom limb pain, for example, how does that happen? How is the brain creating pain in a part of the body that doesn't even exist? There's a lesson in there, and that is that all pain is in the brain, which is an opportunity I think to try and control it," Gupta said.
Gupta says managing chronic pain through your brain comes with realizing it comes with baggage such as anxiety, poor sleep or loneliness.
"Pain is a truly mysterious bio psychosocial phenomenon. We don't know how to measure it. We don't know how to categorize it, but we know that it comes with all these things sort of intermingled."
Trending News
Gupta says lifestyle changes may help with pain relief, such as going on an anti-inflammatory diet, using movement as medicine, meditation and prioritizing quality sleep.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
-
State leaders launch legislative road show in Ascension Parish
-
16-year-old arrested after allegedly crashing into Morgan City Police unit with stolen...
-
Napoleonville man arrested after allegedly striking two children with exercise belt
-
Drug dealer found guilty of selling cocaine, crack in EBR, Iberville parishes...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors
-
2 LSU football players awarded SEC Player of the Week honors after...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...