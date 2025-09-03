Tuesday's Health Report: How chronic pain can originate in the mind

BATON ROUGE - When your back constantly hurts, you may think you know where the pain is originating, but you may also be wrong.

According to neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, while he is not diminishing pain, he says humans can do almost anything within reason to the body and not have pain. If their brain decides it's not there on the other hand, he says the brain can also create pain where it shouldn't exist.

"People who don't have limbs anymore, phantom limb pain, for example, how does that happen? How is the brain creating pain in a part of the body that doesn't even exist? There's a lesson in there, and that is that all pain is in the brain, which is an opportunity I think to try and control it," Gupta said.

Gupta says managing chronic pain through your brain comes with realizing it comes with baggage such as anxiety, poor sleep or loneliness.

"Pain is a truly mysterious bio psychosocial phenomenon. We don't know how to measure it. We don't know how to categorize it, but we know that it comes with all these things sort of intermingled."

Gupta says lifestyle changes may help with pain relief, such as going on an anti-inflammatory diet, using movement as medicine, meditation and prioritizing quality sleep.