50°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's health report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Too early to say whether Omicron surge will impact Baton Rouge Mardi...
-
Postal worker stabbed on mail route in Zachary; authorities still searching for...
-
Too early to say whether Omicron surge will impact Baton Rouge Mardi...
-
PMAC burglar captured near LSU
-
Authorities arrest woman suspected in wreck that killed Aliye Ringe