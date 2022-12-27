Tuesday PM Forecast: Warmer temperatures are coming in with some rain

Rain returns to the forecast ahead of the holiday weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and warming fast through the morning hours tomorrow. Wednesday is looking partly cloudy with a little more humidity and temperatures near 70° in the afternoon.

Up Next: Overnight lows start to climb faster into Thursday morning, they will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will trend in the 70s through the rest of the 7-day forecast. The warm pattern will bring with it the next chance for rain. Showers and storms will be possible starting late Thursday night and lasting through the morning hours of Friday. Friday afternoon will be cloudy with a bit more on and off rain, but the bulk of the showers will be in the morning. Friday temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Into Saturday morning there may be one or two left over showers with isolated showers possible through the day. Right now, it looks like the shower activity will clear out before the evening hours on New Year’s Eve. The timing of rain can still shift, so stay connected and we will keep you ahead of the storms. Sunday, New Year’s Day we may see a stray shower later in the day ahead of the next rain maker on Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

