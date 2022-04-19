Tuesday PM Forecast: passing clouds, warming temps

Each afternoon through the workweek will be gradually warmer. The next chance of organized precipitation will hold off until at least the end of the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: A few clouds will be draped across skies overnight. Light, east winds and continued low dew points (low humidity) will allow substantial cooling and low temperatures to dip into the low 50s. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s, but humidity will stay low. Look for a mix of sun and clouds up top, and there is an outside shot at a sprinkle, but just about all areas should stay dry.

Up Next: Thursday through Saturday, much warmer conditions will build over the region leading to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and low temperatures in the low 60s. Humidity will not be quick to return to the area, so while it will feel warmer, it will not feel overly sticky. There is really no good chance for rain through the weekend, although a stray shower could be possible Sunday afternoon. The better shot at showers and thunderstorms will come as a weak cold front nears the area later Monday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The next few days we will see temperatures slowly moderate but high humidity is unlikely to return until the weekend. Aloft, northwesterly winds will transition westerly and remain in place through Wednesday. With this, dew point temperatures are expected to keep low, mostly in the 40s. The dry air mass will promote large diurnal temperature ranges—that is a big difference in highs and lows with afternoons in the mid to upper 70s and mornings in the low to mid 50s. A very weak upper level disturbance will traverse the area on Wednesday but will lacking moisture, just some passing clouds are anticipated. By Thursday, a larger upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. and center over the central Gulf Coast States to end the week. As a result, the atmosphere and surface temperature will trend warmer. Sinking air beneath the ridge will bring high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Thursday through the weekend. Moisture will not necessarily surge back into the region and the subsidence will help to keep afternoon humidity tolerable for a few more days. The weekend is expected to stay warm and mainly dry beneath the upper level ridge. An upper level trough of low pressure will dig into the Upper Midwest on Sunday and try to weaken the ridge. Just how much the ridge is suppressed will make the difference in how warm and dry we stay. If the ridge holds firm, then high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with relatively little precipitation. If the ridge breaks down a bit, Sunday and Monday could be in the low to mid 80s with pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. At this time, it appears the ridge will be firm enough for most locations to remain rain free through Sunday. The trough will finally win out over the ridge on Monday, suppressing it enough to allow an eastward advancing cold front to arrive in the local area. This system will be entering a somewhat hostile environment and should be weakening on approach to the area. As is more and more common in late April and May, the cold front may fall apart while crossing the area but should be able to kick out some showers and thunderstorms Monday into Monday night.

--Josh

