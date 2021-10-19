Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity, showers return tomorrow

The fall feel will depart tonight. With returning humidity will come a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the middle of the week.

Next 24 Hours: With a steady shift to southeast winds, humidity (dew point temperatures) will slowly climb overnight. Wednesday will begin quite a bit warmer than previous days with temperatures in the mid 60s and warm into the low 80s. As that occurs, any early sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. Enough moisture and instability is expected for scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Though there are not currently any significant threats to the area, one or two strong storms could produce gusty wind.

Up Next: The chance of showers will continue through Thursday until a weak cold front slides through the area. On the other side of that front, Friday into the weekend, humidity will again be lower but temperatures will stay near their seasonal averages of highs near 80 and lows near 57. In other words, it will not be as cool behind this front as the one last week. However, rain chances will stay very low making for largely cooperative outdoor weather. Mild temperatures will continue into early next week. As of now, no fall front is foreseen until at least the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. As we move into late October, it is increasingly rare for tropical systems to strike Louisiana. In fact, with records dating back to the 1860s, only four storms have made landfall past October 20. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: Moisture, indicated by dew point temperatures, will steadily climb and could be to the humid upper 60s by Wednesday morning. A weak upper level trough of low pressure will cut across the northern half of the country and center north of the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday. This system will draw deeper moisture into the atmosphere and as surface temperatures rise, daytime warming will result in the development of showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is low but a mid-level dry pocket with just strong enough low level winds could result in a gusty storm or two. A weak cold front associated with the upper level trough will swing through the area perhaps setting off a final round of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The whole complex will move east of the area on Friday decreasing rain chances from west to east. In the wake of this front, drying, sinking air will result in clearing skies. A main difference with this front—there is no significant cold air trailing it, so while humidity will be low, temperatures will stay above average for the time of year. An upper level ridge will build over the region early next week and that should maintain warm temperatures through Wednesday.

--Josh

