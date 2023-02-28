Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and calm conditions for now

Keeping and eye on a risk for severe weather later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be warm and partly cloudy, but not as windy as it was yesterday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.

Up Next: Warm and muggy conditions will last through Thursday. Temperatures will trend in the low 80s in the afternoon with overnight temperatures near 70°. The next big weather maker comes in late Thursday into early Friday morning. A cold front will bring some storm activity early Friday morning, and early indicators show that some storms may be strong or even severe. There is a level 2/5 slight risk for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Storms are expected to move in after midnight on Friday morning and clear before 9 am. Be sure you stay connected as we learn more about the strength and timing of storms. Temperatures on the backside of this front will be in the 60s with lower humidity. We are trending dry and cool for the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through Friday morning. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.