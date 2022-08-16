Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for the Baton Rouge area

Heat Advisory issued for south Louisiana today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued for south Louisiana from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. tonight. The heat index is expected to exceed 108° this afternoon. Don’t count on any cooldown showers and temperatures tonight will stay in the upper 70s. If you need to be outside for extended periods of time, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. It is possible that heat advisory conditions continue Wednesday before more significant rain returns to the forecast later this week.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat!

Up Next: Wednesday temperatures will trend in the low to mid 90s with very little rain in the afternoon. These conditions will likely prompt another Heat Advisory for Wednesday. Heat index values will be between 105°-110° in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Thursday is when we start to see some changes. The day will start out dry, and widespread showers and storms will move in later in the day. Showers will likely continue on and off overnight into Friday morning. Friday is looking gloomy with on and off showers starting in the morning. Saturday is trending rainy as well. The wet trend will be short lived, and Sunday will be mostly dry with just a few isolated showers. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the Caribbean, but it is not a concern for the local area.

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A tropical wave currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.