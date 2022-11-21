53°
Trump wants detention and interrogation policies to change

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, January 26 2017 Jan 26, 2017 January 26, 2017 7:23 AM January 26, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The draft of an executive order signals sweeping changes to U.S. interrogation and detention policy as President Donald Trump renews his support for using torture in questioning terror suspects.

The draft order also would reverse President Barack Obama's order to close the military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

And it orders up recommendations on whether the U.S. should reopen CIA detention facilities outside the United States.

