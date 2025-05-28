Latest Weather Blog
Trump pardons Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump has issued a federal pardon for Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy.
Young Boy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was pardoned of federal charges in Louisiana and Utah, one of his lawyers confirmed.
He posted the following statement on his Instagram:
Gaulden has been living under supervision in Salt Lake City after pleading guilty to having guns in spite of being a felon.
Trending News
In 2016, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm in Baton Rouge and he pleaded guilty to the felony charge in May 2017. Three years later, police raided a music video shoot and Gaulden was arrested on drugs and guns charges. The state charges were dropped and federal prosecution began. At Gaulden's request, the charges were moved to Utah where he lived and court proceedings happened. In December 2024, he pleaded guilty.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High schoolers earn while they learn with mayor's office program pairing them...
-
St. George Fire Department says structure fire on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally...
-
BRPD arrest man in shooting at McDonald's that injured one; suspect was...
-
Trump pardons Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy
-
Four people arrested in two separate copper theft arrests in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium