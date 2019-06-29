Trump on Dems: 'What a mess they have going'

PHILADELPHIA - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seems to be reveling in the drama at the Democratic National Convention as he campaigns with running mate Mike Pence.

"What a mess they have going," Trump tells supporters Monday night at a rally in North Carolina.

Trump says rival Hillary Clinton made a mistake by not choosing a more liberal running mate to appease Bernie Sanders' supporters.

Trump says: "Crazy Bernie's going crazy right now."