Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has "worked long & hard" with O'Brien and that "he will do a great job!"
Trump's announcement about O'Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser's post, citing policy disagreements.
Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser.
