Truckload of wood chips spills at West Feliciana Parish intersection

2 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 9:24 PM June 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A truck full of wood chips dumped much of its load Wednesday night at U.S. Hwy. 61 and La. Hwy 964.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said the truck failed to negotiate a turn around 6 p.m. and partially overturned. No one was injured.

It took emergency responders several hours to clear the road, but Spillman said it was reopened by 9:30 p.m.

