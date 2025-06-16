84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck hauling hay overturns on I-12 east in Tangipahoa Parish

1 hour 51 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 7:42 AM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A truck and trailer hauling hay bales overturned on I-12 eastbound on the I-55 overpass. 

Louisiana State Police and recovery crews were on the scene Monday morning assisting with the cleanup process. Both eastbound lanes were closed for cleanup. 

Alternate routes eastbound include LA-22 and U.S. 190. 

Trending News

Drivers passing through the area after cleanup should be aware of any stray needles that may remain from the haystacks. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days