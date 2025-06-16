Truck hauling hay overturns on I-12 east in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A truck and trailer hauling hay bales overturned on I-12 eastbound on the I-55 overpass.

Louisiana State Police and recovery crews were on the scene Monday morning assisting with the cleanup process. Both eastbound lanes were closed for cleanup.

Alternate routes eastbound include LA-22 and U.S. 190.

Drivers passing through the area after cleanup should be aware of any stray needles that may remain from the haystacks.