Grandmother found guilty of manslaughter after forcing 4-year-old to drink bottle of whiskey

BATON ROUGE - A jury found a grandmother guilty of manslaughter after she forced a 4-year-old girl to drink alcohol as a form of punishment, resulting in the child's death.

In April 2022, first responders discovered 4-year-old China Record unresponsive in a home on Wallis Street. Investigators said that the child's grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, caught the child taking a sip of whiskey before allegedly forcing the girl to drink the rest of the bottle.

The girl's mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, allegedly witnessed the incident without intervening, according to police. The child died with a blood-alcohol level of .631 percent, according to the East Baton Rouge coroner.

Both the mother and grandmother were formally charged with first-degree murder in the child's death in July 2022.

Roxanne Record reportedly told detectives she wanted to take full blame for China's death and admitted she "went too far" punishing the girl. She was indicted on an additional charge of cruelty to juveniles.

On Friday, two grandkids who were in the home at the time of the incident recalled how they heard Roxanne Record say, "Now drink the rest," after China Record was allegedly caught drinking the alcohol. One of the children said the 4-year-old was flailing around before passing out in the hallway. The child went on to explain how China Record was then put in the bathtub so water could be run over her.