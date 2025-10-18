77°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck drives through business in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A truck drove through a business on Linder Road in Denham Springs, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Images provided by LPSO showed the truck fully inside the building with the wall exposed. No injuries were reported, officials said.
Trending News
The clean up from the crash is currently in progress.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Wednesday night
-
Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw...
-
SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while...
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night