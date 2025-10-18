78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Truck drives through business in Denham Springs

Saturday, October 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A truck drove through a business on Linder Road in Denham Springs, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Images provided by LPSO showed the truck fully inside the building with the wall exposed. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The clean up from the crash is currently in progress.

