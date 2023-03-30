Latest Weather Blog
Truck drivers facing charges after super-sized road rage incident
DESOTO PARISH - A dangerous duel on the interstate in northwest Louisiana has landed two commercial truck drivers in big trouble.
Witnesses recorded video that shows two semi-tractor trailers engaged in an apparent road rage situation -- zig-zagging across I-49 in DeSoto Parish on Wednesday and bringing other traffic to a standstill.
One observer told KTBS TV that the trucks had made contact moments earlier, triggering a response. Videos shared with the sheriff's office helped identify those involved.
DeSoto Parish deputies arrested Omar Berrios a short time later. He was booked for reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway, which is a felony offense.
They have made contact with the driver of the other semi and expect him to surrender himself to face likely charges, as well.
"The driver is being cooperative with law enforcement, and headed back to our area to turn himself in," officials said. "Matters as to why the incident took place remain under investigation."
