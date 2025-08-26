77°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck catches fire on I-10 East near the Gonzales exit Monday evening
GONZALES — A truck caught fire on I-10 Eastbound near the Gonzales exit on Monday afternoon, around 7:30 p.m.
A video sent to WBRZ shows a truck engulfed in flames on the side of the interstate.
The incident blocked one lane of I-10 east and caused delays.
Trending News
The cause of the fire or any possible injuries is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Battle on the Bluff' high school football jamboree to kick off Thursday...
-
Some LSU students voice frustration over parking on first day of classes
-
Gonzales City passes budget after running without financial plan since July
-
676 products seized from smoke shop, 3 arrested in Ascension Parish drug...
-
Pregnant teenager shot over road rage, premature child delivered at hospital