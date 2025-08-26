Truck catches fire on I-10 East near the Gonzales exit Monday evening

GONZALES — A truck caught fire on I-10 Eastbound near the Gonzales exit on Monday afternoon, around 7:30 p.m.

A video sent to WBRZ shows a truck engulfed in flames on the side of the interstate.

The incident blocked one lane of I-10 east and caused delays.

The cause of the fire or any possible injuries is unknown.